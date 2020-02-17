TORONTO -- A recovery effort for a nine-year-old boy who fell through a patch of ice on Lake Erie Saturday afternoon has ended for the day but is expected to continue again on Tuesday.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to Peacock Point, located about 50 kilometres south of Hamilton, at around 4:30 p.m.

At the time, Const. Rodney LeClair said, a nine-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were sitting on the ice about 25 feet away from the shoreline “when a wave came up and swept the two males into the water."

#HaldimandOPP and #OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit suspended search for the day at Peacock Point. Recovery efforts to resume Tuesday morning Feb 18th. ^rl — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 18, 2020

A 10-year-old girl, who was with the two boys, then ran to the roadway and was able to flag down two people. The male and female passersby were able to pull the eight-year-old boy out of the water but the nine-year-old boy did not resurface.

LeClair said the girl who ran to get help is the sister of the missing boy.

On Monday, the young boy was identified by a family member to CTV News Kitchener as Alexander Ottley.

Search efforts came to an end at sundown on Saturday and were expected to resume on Sunday morning but poor weather conditions caused a significant delay.

On Sunday afternoon, officials said dangerous conditions, described as high winds and the water being “a bit choppy,” made the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit unable to continue the “recovery situation.”

Officials returned to the area on Monday morning to search for the young boy, whose body is believed to be stuck underneath the ice.

“We are using a vessel equipped with a side scan sonar device to capture any images below the surface,” LeClair said.

Police said the search will continue on Tuesday if weather conditions permit.