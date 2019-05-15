

CTV News Toronto





Police are still searching for the mother of a newborn baby boy who was left in the grass outside a Georgina, Ont. fire hall early Tuesday morning.

The infant was found by firefighters at Station 16 on Snooks Road in Sutton at around 3 a.m.

After completing a call at another location, the crew returned to the station about 20 minutes later to the sound of a baby crying.

The newborn was left in the grass near the station wearing a blue knit hat and swaddled in a grey scarf. He is believed to be about two days old.

“The baby was showing no signs of injury,” police said Wednesday, “but was taken to hospital as a precaution and he is in good health.”

A firefighter stationed at the hall that morning, who asked to remain anonymous, told CTV News Toronto that they believe the person who left the child was able to do it discreetly while crews were away.

Police believe the baby was dropped off between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

Currently, the baby is in the care of the Children’s Aid Society in York Region.

Investigators have no reason to believe the baby was born in hospital, which has left them with concerns about the health of the mother.

“They are appealing for the mother of the baby to seek medical attention that she might need and to make contact with police as soon as possible,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.