CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 7:05AM EDT
Schools affected by the school bus driver strike:
Durham District School Board
· Bobby Orr P.S.
· College Hill P.S.
· Coronation P.S.
· Donald A. Wilson S. S
· Eagle Ridge P.S.
· Eastdale C.V.I.
· Forest View PS
· G.L. Roberts C.V.I.
· Gordon B.
· Attersley P.S.
· Harmony Heights P.S.
· Jeanne Sauve P.S.
· Kedron P.S.
· Maxwell Heights S.S.
· O'Neill C.V.I.
· Pickering H.S.
· Pierre Elliott Trudeau P.S.
· Pringle Creek P.S.
· R.S. McLaughlin C.V.I.
· Roland Michener P.S.
· Seneca Trail P.S.
· Sherwood P.S.
· Stephen G.
· Saywell P.S.
· Sunset Heights P.S.
· Woodcrest P.S
Durham Catholic District School Board
· Archbishop Denis O'Connor C.H.S
· Father Joseph Venini C.S.
· Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School
· Monsignor John Pereyma C.S.S
· Monsignor Paul Dwyer C.H.S.
· Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic School
· Saint PaulCatholic School
· Sir Albert Love C.S.
· St Christopher C.S.
· St Hedwig C.S.
· St John Bosco C.S.
· St John XXIII C.S.
· St Joseph C.S.
OSHAWA
· St Kateri Tekakwitha C.S.
· St Thomas Aquinas C.S.
Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board
· Baltimore PS
· Beatrice Strong PS
· Bowmanville HS
· C. R. Gummow PS
· Central PS - Bowmanville
· Charles Bowman PS
· CIS - Campus (CIS) Bowmanville
· Clarington Central SS
· Clarke HS
· Cobourg Collegiate Institute
· Courtice Intermediate
· Courtice North PS
· Courtice SS
· Dale Road Senior PS
· Dr. G.J. MacGillivray
· Dr. M.S. Hawkins Senior PS
· Dr. Ross Tilley PS
· Duke of Cambridge
· Enniskillen PS
· Grafton PS
· Hampton Junior PS
· Lydia Trull PS
· M.J. Hobbs Senior PS
· Newcastle PS
· North Hope Central PS
· Orono PS
· Port Hope HS
· Roseneath Centennial PS
· S.T. Worden PS
· Terry Fox PS
· The Pines Senior PS
· Vincent Massey PS
Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board
All routes serviced by First Student Bowmanville cancelled. Updates on STSCO website.