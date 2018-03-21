Schools affected by the school bus driver strike:

Durham District School Board

·         Bobby Orr P.S.

·         College Hill P.S.

·         Coronation P.S.

·         Donald A. Wilson S. S

·         Eagle Ridge P.S.

·         Eastdale C.V.I.

·         Forest View PS

·         G.L. Roberts C.V.I.

·         Gordon B.

·         Attersley P.S.

·         Harmony Heights P.S.

·         Jeanne Sauve P.S.

·         Kedron P.S.

·         Maxwell Heights S.S.

·         O'Neill C.V.I.

·         Pickering H.S.

·         Pierre Elliott Trudeau P.S.

·         Pringle Creek P.S.

·         R.S. McLaughlin C.V.I.

·         Roland Michener P.S.

·         Seneca Trail P.S.

·         Sherwood P.S.

·         Stephen G.

·         Saywell P.S.

·         Sunset Heights P.S.

·         Woodcrest P.S

Durham Catholic District School Board

·         Archbishop Denis O'Connor C.H.S

·         Father Joseph Venini C.S.

·         Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School

·         Monsignor John Pereyma C.S.S

·         Monsignor Paul Dwyer C.H.S.

·         Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic School

·         Saint PaulCatholic School

·         Sir Albert Love C.S.

·         St Christopher C.S.

·         St Hedwig C.S.

·         St John Bosco C.S.

·         St John XXIII C.S.

·         St Joseph C.S.

OSHAWA

·         St Kateri Tekakwitha C.S.

·         St Thomas Aquinas C.S.

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

·         Baltimore PS 

·         Beatrice Strong PS 

·         Bowmanville HS 

·         C. R. Gummow PS

·         Central PS - Bowmanville

·         Charles Bowman PS 

·         CIS - Campus (CIS) Bowmanville

·         Clarington Central SS 

·         Clarke HS 

·         Cobourg Collegiate Institute 

·         Courtice Intermediate

·         Courtice North PS 

·         Courtice SS 

·         Dale Road Senior PS 

·         Dr. G.J. MacGillivray 

·         Dr. M.S. Hawkins Senior PS 

·         Dr. Ross Tilley PS 

·         Duke of Cambridge 

·         Enniskillen PS 

·         Grafton PS 

·         Hampton Junior PS 

·         Lydia Trull PS

·         M.J. Hobbs Senior PS 

·         Newcastle PS 

·         North Hope Central PS 

·         Orono PS 

·         Port Hope HS 

·         Roseneath Centennial PS 

·         S.T. Worden PS 

·         Terry Fox PS 

·         The Pines Senior PS 

·         Vincent Massey PS 

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board

All routes serviced by First Student Bowmanville cancelled. Updates on STSCO website.