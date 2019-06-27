The report cards have been handed out and the classroom chairs have been stacked—summer is officially underway for thousands of students across the GTA.

Meadowvale Village Public School in Mississauga celebrated the last day of school in a patriotic way, encouraging staff and students to wear red and white in honour of the country’s birthday.

The school set up a number of outdoor games, but for some students it will be the last time they play them on these school grounds.

“I will miss my friends, but I’m also excited to learn new things,” said Ashana, a Grade 5 student who graduates on Thursday and will be transferring to a new school for Grade 6.

There are 67 days of fun in the sun before its back to class on Sept. 3.