School bus cancellations Tuesday after Ontario gets hit with snowstorm

A heavy winter storm in southern Ontario has led to school bus cancellations on Tuesday.

Environment Canada forecasted up to 10 centimetres of snow in Toronto, where the snowfall has tapered off. However, winter weather advisories still exist in some regions.

In the aftermath of the messy mix, this is the full list of school bus cancellations in Ontario, which will be updated as they are announced.

Durham District School Board (DDSB) and Durham Catholic District School Board (DCDSB)

Durham Student Transportation Services has cancelled buses in zones 1, 2 and 3 in areas hit hardest by the storm. These buses are cancelled for both the morning and afternoon commutes. However, Durham District School Board said elementary and secondary schools remain open.

The school board is providing alerts on each zone, along with a map of the designated areas.

Peel Region District School Board (PDSB) and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB)

In Peel Region, all transportation is cancelled to Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School due to cancellations in Dufferin County. All other transportation in zones 1, 2 and 3 are operating.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board said buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter and St. Benedict are cancelled due to road conditions. However, all schools remain open.

All Transportation is cancelled to RF Hall SS due to cancellations in Dufferin County.

All other transportation in Zone 1, 2, 3 is operating today, check here for delays: https://t.co/kPh2MD0xnp

Don't know your weather zone: https://t.co/sybTlMuncT@DPCDSBSchools @PeelSchools pic.twitter.com/5baj0kUmgm — Student Transportation of Peel Region (STOPR) (@STOPRinfo) February 28, 2023

Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB)

Halton Student Transportation Services said the current road conditions may delay transportation on Tuesday morning. However, buses have not been cancelled.

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023: The current road conditions in some areas may impact service this morning. Dress for the weather and be sure to check for school bus delays and cancellations before you leave the house: https://t.co/a9n15GHR5f@HCDSB @HaltonDSB pic.twitter.com/yPalJXjoIB — Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) (@haltonschoolbus) February 28, 2023

Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir (Csc MonAvenir)

Csc MonAvenir has cancelled student transportation in the regions of Wellington, Waterloo and Peterborough.

*TRANSPORT SCOLAIRE ANNULÉ*

En raison des intempéries, le transport est annulé dans les régions de :

-Durham zone 1, 2 et 3

-Wellington

-Waterloo

-Peterborough

Les écoles sont ouvertes.

Prière de vérifier le statut de l'école : https://t.co/i2RZkaexeZ ou le site du consortium.. pic.twitter.com/lpqwf536Uw — Csc MonAvenir (@cscmonavenir) February 28, 2023

District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) and Niagara Catholic District School Board

Niagara Student Transportation Services said transportation is running and schools are open on Thursday, but due to weather conditions some buses may be delayed.

The following school boards have made no mention of bus cancellations: