School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 5:30AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 6:12AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019:
Durham Region: Buses are cancelled to schools in the Durham District and Durham Catholic District school boards
Simcoe County: All school buses and vans have been cancelled today
York Region District and York Catholic District school boards: Buses cancelled today due to weather
Toronto District School Board: Buses cancelled today due to weather but schools remain open
Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled today due to weather but schools remain open
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools closed today
Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools closed
Peel District School Board: Schools closed and buses cancelled today due to weather
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled today and schools have been closed due to weather.
Halton District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools are closed