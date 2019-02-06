

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019:

Durham Region: Buses are cancelled to schools in the Durham District and Durham Catholic District school boards

Simcoe County: All school buses and vans have been cancelled today

York Region District and York Catholic District school boards: Buses cancelled today due to weather

Toronto District School Board: Buses cancelled today due to weather but schools remain open

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled today due to weather but schools remain open

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools closed today

Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools closed

Peel District School Board: Schools closed and buses cancelled today due to weather

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled today and schools have been closed due to weather.

Halton District School Board: Buses cancelled and schools are closed