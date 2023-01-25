School boards, TTC announce cancellations as heavy snowfall blasts southern Ontario

Southern Ontario is bracing for what officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far.

Follow CTVNewsToronto.ca for live updates on the storm's progress, road conditions, school bus cancellations, and other weather-related alerts.

3 p.m.

As snow begins to accumulate across the GTA, multiple school boards have announced cancellations, and the TTC says it will take 41 bus stops out of service overnight.

The York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) has cancelled all student transportation tomorrow, however schools will remain open.

“Exams, tests, quizzes, excursions, charter trips, school programs, co-curricular activities, evening presentations, workshops, in-services and parent meetings (i.e Identification, Placement, and Review Committee Meetings, IPRCs) are cancelled for that day and will be rescheduled,” the school board said this afternoon.

Toronto’s Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) says it will continue to monitor the weather situation and will inform parents of any bus cancelations by 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) has cancelled all sports practices, after school clubs, programs, meetings and athletics scheduled to take place this afternoon and evening, however Community Use of Schools permits remain open.

The TTC says it’s implementing its enhanced Severe Weather Plan to ensure it’s able to continue providing uninterrupted service. It also announced a number of bus cancellations overnight.

41 bus stops located in “hilly areas that are difficult for buses to navigate in snow and ice” will be taken out of service overnight tonight.

“The TTC is preparing for today’s expected winter storm and is ready to safely get those who must travel today and tomorrow to and from their destinations,” the TTC said in a statement this afternoon.

“Based on the latest forecasts, this storm is likely to make surface travel challenging, so the TTC is encouraging those who need to travel to use transit to get to their destination in a safe and reliable manner.”

Currently, the Line 3 Scarborough SRT is operating as usual.

“However, as the weather turns to a snow event, the line will be closed and fully replaced with buses until weather allows for it to re-open,” the TTC said.

“The entire streetcar overhead network and vehicles have been treated with an anti-icing application. Should any issues arise on 512 St Clair, the route will be serviced with replacement buses.”

1 p.m.

Heavy snowfall is expected to continue throughout the afternoon across southern Ontario, and the GTA is preparing for what could be a dangerous evening commute.

The city of Toronto’s Transportation Service has a fleet of over 1,000 vehicles dedicated to salting, plowing and snow-clearing, and plows are expected to be out on the roads later this afternoon once at least two centimetres of snow has accumulated on the roadways.

Transportation Services’ Director of Operations and Maintenance, Vince Sferrazza says that snow removal may also be required in the coming days.

“It's going to be heavy snow, and if required, we will likely have to do some actual snow removal,” he said.

“Not like what we did last January when we had to remove 180,000 tons of snow, but we're likely going to have to do some snow removal for bicycle lanes, for dedicated routes such as TTC, streetcar routes, high pedestrian areas, bus routes and bus stops.”

Elsewhere in the GTA, the city of Burlington has announced it will close all of its recreational facilities, its downtown transit terminal and City Hall at 2 p.m.

“The city of Burlington makes every effort to keep our facilities open during regular business hours; however, when unsafe weather conditions occur, the city must close facilities,” the city said in a tweet.

“Also due to weather, the in-person public service counters at Halton Court Services will be closed at 2 p.m.”

12 p.m.

Across the GTA, light snow continues to fall and is expected to become heavier as the day goes on.

Toronto’s Pearson Airport has advised travellers to be careful as road conditions are expected to deteriorate. It’s reminding travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Go Transit users may also want to check train departure times as Metrolinx announced they’d be on a reduced and adjusted schedule due to the weather today.

“During severe weather, you may experience delays but our goal is to get you to your destination safely,” Metrolinx said in a statement.

11:54 p.m.

North of Toronto, snowfall warnings are also in place for Simcoe, Dufferin, Grey Bruce counties, and Muskoka, with up to 20 centimetres expected before Thursday morning.

There is a chance of more snow possible over higher terrain areas, the weaher agency said.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is bracing for up to 20 centimetres of snow to the region, as well.

11:31 a.m.

What's the storm's timeline?

While snow has already started to fall, the majority of it is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon, with the worst of the storm hitting in the evening.

By Thursday morning, the snow is expected to taper off, but the roads could still be messy.

Anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres is forecast in the next 24 hours.

Radar shows a significant amount of snow moving into southern Ontario on Jan. 25 2023. (Source: Environment Canada)

11:27 a.m.

Some school buses were cancelled in the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday morning. This is a list of where buses are running and not running.

11:22 a.m.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected to also fall in the Waterloo region and southern Wellington County area. Here's the latest on how that region is preparing for the storm.

Meanwhile, some school buses were cancelled Wednesday morning in the London area.

10:30 a.m.

Snow has started to fall across the Greater Toronto Area and is expected to intensify over the course of the afternoon and through the night.

The City of Toronto announced it would open several warming centres tonight at 7 p.m., with all spaces available by walk-in.

The three locations are Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Drive, Metro Hall at 55 John Street and Mitchell Field Community Centre at 89 Church Avenue.

9 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of southern Ontario.

The warning says to expect significant snowfall beginning this afternoon, with total accumulation of around 20 centimetres.

The rapidly accumulating snow may cause reduced visibility and hazardous conditions during this evening’s commute, the warning says.

“A Texas low will bring heavy snow to the area beginning early this afternoon. Heavy snow will taper off to flurries Thursday morning,” the warning goes on to say.

“There will be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Allow extra time to reach your destination.”

7:30 a.m.

Director of Operations and Maintenance with Toronto Transportation Services Vince Sferrazza spoke to the media outside a North York winter depot Wednesday morning to provide an update on the city’s storm preparations.

“All of our contractors and crews are getting ready for the upcoming storm that we expect to arrive early this afternoon,” Sferrazza said.

“Our contractors are getting our salt domes all replenished so that all the vehicles and all the equipment can get all their salt and get it deployed quickly.”

Sferrazza said the city anticipates total snowfall accumulation of at least 20 to 25 centimetres.

“This is going to be, most likely, the most significant winter event we've had this winter season with respect to snowfall accumulation,” he said.