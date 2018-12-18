

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Scarborough woman said she was in a state of shock while driving on a highway as the hood of her vehicle flew open.

Sarah-Ashley McGrath’s dashboard camera captured the moment the hood of her 2015 Nissan Altima popped open unexpectedly while she was driving.

“It was scary. All of a sudden I didn’t know if I got into an accident or if something happened. But all you see is this black hood in front of you and you are hoping that the guy behind you doesn’t hit you,” she said.

Another driver told CTV News Toronto last month month that the car hood of his 2015 Nissan Altima also suddenly popped open while he driving.

“I went and gassed up and I started driving down the road and the hood had popped up,” Steve Bumbacco said. “The safety latch failed to hold the hood down and the hood just flew right up into the windshield.”

Nissan recalled more than 900,000 cars three years ago due to issues with the hood latch. About 25,000 of those vehicles were in Canada. The company said, at the time, that because the gas and hood release latches are beside each other drivers may engage the hood release when opening their gas tank.

In recall details posted to Transport Canada’s website, Nissan said that the second hood latch in effected vehicles may stick in the open position or fail to hold the hood closed due to corrosion.

The recall included the 2013 to 2015 Nissan Altima.

“If a vehicle is driven with only secondary latch engaged, it may fail to hold the hood closed. As a result, the hood could open suddenly … and result in a crash,” Transport Canada said in their recall.

McGrath said she contacted her Nissan dealer after the incident and was told her vehicle was not part of the recall, even though it is a 2015 model.

“It can’t be just coincidental,” she said. “It’s not something that normally faults in a car.”

“You never know if it’s going to fly up or if it’s locked.”

A spokesperson for Nissan Canada said that while McGrath’s vehicle “appears to be outside of the production range affected by the referenced hood latch recall,” the company has reached out to her to review the situation and schedule an inspection.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Pat Foran