A male victim believed to be in his early teens has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the Morningside area of Scarborough on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the area of Mornelle Court and Ellesmere Road at around 10:30 p.m.

Toronto police said the male victim sustained stab wounds to the lower body. He was rushed to a trauma centre by responding paramedics to be treated for his serious injuries.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.