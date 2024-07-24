TORONTO
Scarborough shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 others wounded: paramedics

One person suffered critical injuries and two others were wounded in a shooting in Scarborough. (Jacob Estrin/ CP24) One person suffered critical injuries and two others were wounded in a shooting in Scarborough. (Jacob Estrin/ CP24)
One person is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Scarborough.

It happened in the area of Ellesmere Road and Oakley Boulevard, near Midland Avenue. 

Paramedics said they responded to a shooting call in the area and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were transported to hospital from the scene with serious injuries.

Toronto police have not released any details about the incident. 

