Scarborough cello instructor accused of sexually assaulting child, police say there may be more victims

A Scarborough cello instructor has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a pupil and police say that they are concerned that there may be additional victims.

Police say that the suspect worked as a private instructor and hosted lessons at his residence near Warden and Steeles avenues.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted a child he was teaching on May 28.

The Toronto Police Service’s Child and Youth Advocacy Centre began an investigation in June, which ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect the following month.

Police have now released an image of the suspect and are appealing for further information.

“Police are concerned there may be other victims,” a news release issued on Tuesday states.

Guo Cheng Xia, 62, of Toronto, is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.