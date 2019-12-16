Sales of electric vehicles in Ontario have plummeted since Doug Ford's Conservative government cancelled a rebate last year.

According to Electric Mobility Canada, sales in Ontario during the first half of the year were down more than 55 per cent from the same period in 2018.

And Ontario is the only province not seeing year-over-year increases in sales.

Quebec and B-C, which have their own provincial rebates, have long been leading in total sales.

Ontario's figures had been increasing on par with theirs until the province's financial incentive disappeared.

Under the previous Liberal government, Ontario had offered up to 14-thousand dollars back for buyers of electric vehicles.

But the Ford government cancelled it after winning last year's election, saying it was going to people who could already afford expensive cars.

Shortly after that, Ontario's sales sharply dropped -- and national sales did, too.

National sales of electric vehicles are still at only 3.5 per cent -- a long way from Ottawa's target of 10 per cent by 2025.