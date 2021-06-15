TORONTO -- Students living in residence at Ryerson University this fall will be required to get a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an email to CP24, university spokesperson Karen Benner said the decision was made due to the nature of communal living, the high volume of cases and incidence rates among young populations, and to foster a welcoming and engaging community for students on campus.

“This measure is necessary to support students’ safety, growth and development, Ryerson’s mandate and commitments surrounding applied knowledge and research to address existing and emerging society needs, and to prevent and mitigate outbreaks and disruptions during the 2021-2022 academic year,” she said.

Those living in residence will need to get their first dose prior to moving in, similar to the requirements laid out by the University of Toronto last week.

The university recommends that students in residence get their dose at least 14 days prior to their move-in date.

Last week, Ryerson University told CP24 it was not considering mandating vaccines for students in residence opting instead to continue using its face mask policy, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning practices.