

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is hoping to win a chunk of $100,000 for Toronto’s SickKids Foundation in a fantasy football league—and he is trash talking his fellow Marvel actor on social media to do it.

The “Deadpool” actor is one of a dozen celebrities taking part in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, which has a lineup that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan and Chris Pratt, among others.

Each participant is representing a different charity and the league’s host has said that each one of the organizations will benefit in some way from a $100,000 prize donation. Reynolds is playing in support of the SickKids Foundation, which he described in a post on Twitter as “an amazing place that does so much for kids all across Canada.”

In a video posted to social media, Reynolds went on to say that the organizer of the fantasy football league indicated that trash talking of opponents was mandatory.

Reynolds is competing against Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Avenger films. He describes her as “nice” and said that he will go easy on her this week.

However, the actor then proceeds to “trash talk” his colleague with about 45 seconds of bleeped-out phrases. He ends the video by saying that he “feels really good about this.”

Gillan, for her part, responded on social media with a video of her own in which she says “actions speak louder than words.”

In the video, Gillan goes to a store and purchases a Spiderman toy and proceeded to burn it with a flame torch—before someone pointed out that Reynolds actually played a different character in the franchise.

The $100,000 donation was made by American director Joe Russo.