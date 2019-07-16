Royals continue supporting Canadian fashion as Kate sports Aldo heels at Wimbledon
Serbia's Novak Djokovic bows to Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge before being presented with the winners trophy after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Will Oliver/Pool Photo via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:11AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:14AM EDT
LONDON -- Canadian shopping mall staple Aldo Shoes has netted royal approval from Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.
The fashion trend-setter was spotted wearing strapped Aldo pumps at the Wimbledon men's singles final between longtime rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
The duchess paired Aldo's Nicholes block heels in the colour bone with a powder blue dress to present winner Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy.
The Aldo Nicholes, a block heel ankle strap pump shoe, is seen. (Aldo)
The dress was reportedly designed by Emilia Wickstead, a label in which frocks typically retail for hundreds of pounds.
Aldo says its pumps are available for $85.
The style power of Kate is a particular boon for fashion brands who catch her attention; they typically enjoy a boost in sales after being associated with the fashion icon.
Kate has shown her love for Canadian labels before, famously wearing a rib-sleeved Sentaler wrap coat when she toured Canada in 2016.