

The Canadian Press





LONDON -- Canadian shopping mall staple Aldo Shoes has netted royal approval from Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The fashion trend-setter was spotted wearing strapped Aldo pumps at the Wimbledon men's singles final between longtime rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The duchess paired Aldo's Nicholes block heels in the colour bone with a powder blue dress to present winner Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy.

The Aldo Nicholes, a block heel ankle strap pump shoe, is seen. (Aldo)

The dress was reportedly designed by Emilia Wickstead, a label in which frocks typically retail for hundreds of pounds.

Aldo says its pumps are available for $85.

The style power of Kate is a particular boon for fashion brands who catch her attention; they typically enjoy a boost in sales after being associated with the fashion icon.

Kate has shown her love for Canadian labels before, famously wearing a rib-sleeved Sentaler wrap coat when she toured Canada in 2016.