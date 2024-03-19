Roy McMurtry, former Ontario attorney general, dies at 91

CTV News has confirmed that former Ontario attorney general Roy McMurtry has died.

He was 91.

McMurtry was a lawyer for 17 years and was elected to the Ontario legislature in 1975. Under Premier Bill Davis, he served as the province’s attorney general until 1985.

From 1985 to 1988, he held the post of Canada’s high commissioner to Great Britain before he was appointed as associate chief justice of the Superior Court in Ontario in 1991. In 1994, he became chief justice of that court.

McMurtry was named chief justice of Ontario in 1996, a position he held until 2007.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.