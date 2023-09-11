Rogers must open TTC network to all carriers by October, federal government says

The federal government is mandating that all wireless carriers in Canada offer cellular service on the TTC’s subway system by the beginning of October.

During a news conference in Toronto on Monday morning, Francois-Philippe Champagne, the federal minister of innovation, science, and industry said new spectrum licence conditions will require carriers to provide all passengers on Toronto’s subway system with access to cellular connectivity no later than Oct. 3, 2023.

“Cellular connectivity on the subway is about more than just convenience. It is a critical public safety matter. TTC passengers have waited too long to access cellular services when riding the subway. That’s why today we’re taking immediate action on behalf of hundreds of thousands of frustrated passengers to require that by October 3, all subway riders have access to cellular services regardless of their mobile carrier,” Champagne said in a written statement.

More to come…

