

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A number of road closures will be in place this afternoon for the annual Khalsa Day Parade.

Attendees will gather at the staging area at Exhibition Place and the parade will get underway at 1 p.m.

The parade will head southbound on New Brunswick Way and then eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West, which will be shut down for the parade.

Parade goers will then head northbound on York Street and University Avenue and the northbound lanes of both streets will be closed.

The parade will wrap up at Nathan Phillips Square at around 3:30 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The parade may also result in transit delays in the downtown core.