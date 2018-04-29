Road closures will be in place downtown for annual Khalsa Day Parade
A parade celebrating the birth of Sikhism makes its way down Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto on Sunday, April 24, 2011. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 7:13AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 7:43AM EDT
A number of road closures will be in place this afternoon for the annual Khalsa Day Parade.
Attendees will gather at the staging area at Exhibition Place and the parade will get underway at 1 p.m.
The parade will head southbound on New Brunswick Way and then eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West, which will be shut down for the parade.
Parade goers will then head northbound on York Street and University Avenue and the northbound lanes of both streets will be closed.
The parade will wrap up at Nathan Phillips Square at around 3:30 p.m.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
The parade may also result in transit delays in the downtown core.