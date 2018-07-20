

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in connection with a reported incident that occurred during a tutoring session.

York Regional Police opened an investigation into an incident of sexual assault after receiving a report that a 12-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted during tutoring sessions at a residence in Richmond Hill in 2015.

A suspect police have identified as Kirill Matveev was taken into custody on Thursday. He has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Aug. 17.

Investigators say they believe there could be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

None of the charges have been proven in court.