

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Richard Kachkar, the man found not criminally responsible for killing Sgt. Ryan Russell with a snowplow in 2011, has received a conditional discharge from the Ontario Review Board.

The conditional discharge places Kachkar under less strict restrictions as he continues to live in the community.

Kachkar was released from the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences in Whitby in April 2017 and allowed to live in the community under supervision. He was granted passes to leave his residence for several hours and to go visit his daughter.

Among the conditions that are part of his conditional discharge, Kachkar will have to continue to live at his current residence, report to a mental health facility every two weeks, refrain from driving, completely refrain from alcohol or drug use, maintain good behavior, submit to random urine tests and advise officials if he will be away from home for more than 24 hours.

According to Kachkar’s submission to the review board, he has been without symptoms for seven years and has expressed remorse for his actions.

Russell’s widow, Christine Russell, has opposed any easing of restrictions on Kachkar and has argued that he should not be granted further freedoms while she is forced to live “a life sentence” without her husband.