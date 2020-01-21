TORONTO -- Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood are upset that access to their community mailbox is nearly impossible for some people after Saturday's heavy snowfall.

The community mailbox in Scarborough woman Mary Anne Blores's neighbourhood was left surrounded with a two-foot mountain of snow after last weekend’s winter storm.

“I can’t access my mailbox. There is too much snow piled up in front of it,” Blore told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

“I’ve tried calling 311, they say it’s Canada Post’s problem. Canada Post says it’s a city problem. At this point, I don’t know who is responsible.”

Blore, who has lived in the neighbourhood for nearly a decade, said she became upset with the situation after she slipped trying to get her mail last year.

“Last fall, when we had snow in November, I actually slipped getting my mail. I tried to go up and over the snowbank but I slipped,” she said.

“If you were in a wheelchair, how would you get mail? But it shouldn’t matter, your mail is your right. You should be able to get to your mailbox.”

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Canada Post confirmed they are responsible for the maintenance of community mailbox sites.

“Canada Post is responsible for the maintenance of community mailbox sites. We have been doing so for over 30 years and continue to take this responsibility very seriously,” the company said in a statement.

“We clear the area in front of the mailbox and should a snow plow pass after we cleaned up the area, we will resend a crew to clear the site again.”

“We apologize if this is not the case for this customer.”

Blore told CTV News Toronto that Canada Post came to clear the snow from in front of the mailbox on Tuesday evening.