Residents petition to preserve 'vital' west Toronto parking lot slated to be turned into a park
More than 200 people are calling on Davenport Coun. Alejandra Bravo to prevent the demolition of what they say is a “vital community parking lot” in Toronto’s Earlscourt area.
Earlier this month, the Ward 9 councillor announced that a review by Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) determined that the 37-space Green P Carpark at 31 Blackthorn Ave., near St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road, is “no longer generating adequate revenue.”
She said that as a result the decision has been made to decommission the lot and transform it into a new green space.
The property in question is owned by Hydro One and is currently leased to TPA. The lease will be transferred over to Parks, Forestry and Recreation, Bravo said in a message on her website.
The local councillor went on to note that finding more green space has been determined as a priority for Ward 9.
”Compared to the rest of the city, Davenport neighbourhoods are behind on access to parkland, and it is a priority to create new green spaces so our community can catch up with the rest of the city,” Bravo wrote.
“Supporting the creation of new parks and green spaces in our ward has been a priority of mine for decades, and a commitment I made to constituents.”
She also noted that several nearby parking lots operated by the TPA along St. Clair Avenue West are unaffected and would continue to operate as usual.
“Toronto Parking Authority is also identifying new pay-and-display parking in the neighbourhood to serve local businesses, organizations, and visitors,” Bravo added.
Area resident Benjamin Clarke, however, is unhappy about this news and what is being offered to mitigate its impacts, and launched a petition earlier this month to preserve the parking lot on Blackthorn.
He said that it “serves as an essential facility for many residents” in the Davenport ward “where parking is a scarce resource.”
“Many of us living on Blackthorn Avenue, Silverthorn Avenue, Carrick Avenue and multiple St. Clair Avenue West apartments rely heavily on this parking lot due to the lack of driveways and limited street parking,” Clarke wrote.
“The proposed demolition threatens to exacerbate an already critical issue by removing one of our few remaining resources for vehicle parking. It's not just about convenience; it's about maintaining the quality of life that we've come to appreciate in our vibrant neighborhood (sic).”
He also said that removing this parking lot would lead to winter safety concerns and would impact local businesses and community groups.
“We urge local authorities to reconsider this decision and explore alternative solutions that won't negatively impact residents' access to necessary amenities like parking facilities,” the petition read.
Bravo said that she plans to host a community meeting to discuss the future of 31 Blackthorn Ave. and “build a vision” for it together.
Concerns about the loss of this west-end parking lot come as the City of Toronto explores more effective uses for a number of underutilized lots.
Recently, City staff unveiled a plan convert 130 municipal parking lots into development sites for affordable housing. The matter is being debated at city council on Thursday.
