

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A fire at a three-story apartment building in Parkdale temporarily forced 20 to 25 people from their homes overnight, Toronto Fire says.

Crews were first dispatched to the building on King Street West near Tyndall Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. after receiving a call for smoke coming from an apartment.

Platoon Chief Dan Sell told CP24 that once firefighters arrived on scene they ordered the immediate evacuation of the building and then got to work on battling the fire.

“When crews first arrived they had light smoke in the hallways but when they gained access to the third floor there was thick black smoke and heat. So then they advanced the charge line down the hallways and extinguished the fire in a bedroom in the rear,” he said.

Sell said that an investigator with Toronto Fire Services will be sent to the scene to conduct an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

A TTC bus was brought to the scene to provide shelter to displaced residents but they were given the all-clear to return to their homes just after 6 a.m.

“Our partners with the TTC provided us with the bus so we could evacuate 25 people and just so we can interview some of them. We have them on the bus staying warm,” Sell said earlier in the morning.

King Street was closed in both directions between Elm Grove Avenue and Dufferin Street due to the fire but reopened at around 5:30 a.m.