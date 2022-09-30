Residential school survivor throws first pitch at Jays game for Orange Shirt Day
TORONTO - Dolores (McLeod) Naponse, hopes that her presence at a Toronto Blue Jays game will spark important conversation.
Naponse, from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, near Sudbury Ont., threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday night before the Blue Jays hosted the Boston Red Sox. The 72-year-old residential school survivor was part of the pre-game ceremonies as the MLB team commemorated the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
“It's so important for everyone to know what has happened to all of us residential school survivors, not only the survivors, but the parents of young children who didn't survive,” said Naponse, shortly after she first stepped out on to the field at Rogers Centre with her daughter and two grandsons. “I'm glad to be here to be doing this for all of us.”
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honours the 4,000-6,000 Indigenous children that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission estimates died while attending state and church-funded residential schools.
Canada's residential school system removed roughly 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Metis children from their families. The last school closed in 1997. Many children were sexually, physically or psychologically abused in the system designed to get the “Indian” out of the child.
The Blue Jays had several pre-game and in-game acknowledgments and recognitions to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day.
The Canadian anthem was performed in Blackfoot, English and French by Tsuaki Marule, a professor at Red Crow Community College from the Blood Tribe in Southern Alberta. A moment of silence was also observed at Rogers Centre.
The Survivors' Flag was featured prominently throughout the stadium to honour survivors and all lives impacted by the residential school system.
“I think this organization does an unbelievable job of recognizing things that need to be recognized,” said Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider. “We're happy to be a part of it.”
Jeffrey and Keewehtn Cheechoo, Naponse's grandsons, play in Jays Care Indigenous Rookie League programs. Other survivors of the residential school system and their families were in the stands on Friday, along with 250 children from The Jays Care Foundation Indigenous Rookie League programming.
Naponse wore a traditional Ojibway skirt that featured material with the Blue Jays logo on it, with orange ribbons, as well as the outline of an orange Every Child Matters shirt. She said it was very special to share the opening pitch with her family - 14 relatives joined her at the ballpark - even though she was nervous about getting her throw across home plate.
“This is a chance of a lifetime to do something I'd never ever expected to do,” said Naponse, who successfully delivered the pitch to Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno. “I never expected to even be at a Blue Jays game at my age because we're slowing down and it's hard to get around.
“This is a good opportunity.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.
Air pollution exposure increases risk of COVID-19 hospitalization: study
Exposure to air pollution increases the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization by up to 30 per cent for fully vaccinated patients, according to a new study.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
A Florida man who had a feeling that the site of his first date would soon be flooded by Hurricane Ian, along Lake Eola in Orlando, rushed his partner out to the spot to ask her hand in marriage.
Montreal
-
PQ suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has suspended a candidate because of his comments about Islam and women who wear a religious veil.
-
Man killed in one of two fights that ended in stabbings in Montreal overnight
A 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning and another man was stabbed and is recovering in hospital in a violent night on Montreal streets.
-
Montreal road crews unearth 1860s era botanical garden where hippos once roamed
Montreal road crews unearthed a buried part of the city's past when they discovered botanical gardens from the 1860s while working on the revamp of Pins Ave. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
London
-
'I met with residential school survivors for inspiration': Indigenous murals unveiled in downtown London, Ont.
A panel of seven Indigenous murals was unveiled in downtown London, Ont. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
'A lot of healing': Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies in London region
Veronica Ninham wipes away tears as she listens to speakers talk about the pain of relatives who attended residential schools.
-
Temporary Emergency Department closure at Walkerton hospital
Hospital officials are informing the public of a temporary Emergency Department closure at Walkerton hospital.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener’s first Artist-in-Residence plans to share stories of underrepresented voices through portraits
The City of Kitchener announced, earlier this month, that Bangishimo Johnston would be the 2022 Artist-in-Residence.
-
Reconciliation garden in Breslau ready for harvest
A growing garden in Breslau, aimed at nurturing relationships and reconciliation, is now ready for harvest.
-
Thousands in Kitchener walk, demand action on National Day for Truth & Reconciliation
Songs of determination and steps of solidarity filled the streets of downtown Kitchener Friday morning, marking the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across northern Ontario are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – also known as Orange Shirt Day – with ceremonies and events recognizing the impact of the Canadian Indian residential school system.
-
'It's about educating everybody': Nipissing First Nation on residential school history
It was an emotional day on Nipissing First Nation as a survivor shared her deeply personal experience attending a northern Ontario residential school on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Indigenous university officially opens in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario's ninth Indigenous university officially opened in Sault Ste. Marie across from a former residential school on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Ottawa
-
Section of Highway 417 closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction
Highway 417 is closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood avenues until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for the replacement of the Rochester Street bridge.
-
Calls to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Every Child Matters banner covered the sign on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Friday, as the federal government was urged to rename the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Worker struck by a large piece of concrete at construction site in downtown Ottawa
A construction worker is being treated for injuries after being struck by a large piece of concrete at a construction site in downtown Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Windsor police 'strongly discourage' everyone from attending unsanctioned homecoming party
Windsor police say they “strongly discourage” everyone from attending a possible unsanctioned homecoming street party.
-
Windsor-Essex students and staff mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Students and staff across Windsor and Essex County commemorated the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.
-
Woman’s death under investigation in Leamington
Essex County OPP have launched an investigation into the death of a woman in Leamington.
Barrie
-
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
-
Ont. family living in Port aux Basques loses home to Hurricane Fiona's wrath
The home of a former Barrie, Ont. family living in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland, was destroyed as Hurricane Fiona hit the coast last week.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says
Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged with sexual assault, his lawyer has told CP24.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. announces Emergency Jobs Initiative, provide update on power and return to school
Employees who have suffered wage losses due to the destruction of post-tropical storm Fiona on Prince Edward Island are set to benefit from a new program by the provincial government.
-
‘The truth hurts but it also heals’: Halifax recognizes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Drums and singing could be heard at the Grand Parade in Halifax as many gathered in orange to honour residential school survivors and those who never returned home.
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
Calgary
-
'Every Child Matters' walk in Morley, Alta., recognizes residential school atrocities
Indigenous community members and their allies gathered in Morley, Alta., on Friday to recognize the intergenerational traumas of Canada’s residential school system.
-
Blood Tribe singer performs national anthem at Toronto Blue Jays game
The nerves were high for Tsuaki Marule as she sang O Canada in front of thousands of fans at the Toronto Blue Jays game on Friday.
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Calgarians gathered to remember, educate and listen on Friday for the country's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Winnipeg
-
First residential school monument unveiled in Winnipeg
Former students of Assiniboia Residential School were honoured Friday at the unveiling of a commemorative monument and gathering place on Academy Road.
-
Residential schools memorial sculpture 'encapsulates the spirit of reconciliation'
A memorial sculpture honouring those lost and affected by the residential school system is giving Winnipeggers a new gathering place for truth and reconciliation.
-
Two semis involved in Friday morning perimeter crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the corner of Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. city permanently raises local First Nation's flag on Truth and Reconciliation Day
The City of White Rock marked the second ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday by raising the flag of the Semiahmoo First Nation at city hall.
-
B.C. man feels 'sense of peace' after winning $500K on Lotto Max ticket
Money wasn't the only thing James Naabye gained after winning $500,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw. The Squamish, B.C., resident told lottery officials he also has a newfound 'sense of peace' thanks to the unexpected financial cushion.
-
Vancouver gas prices hit record high for 2nd day in a row
Some stations in Vancouver were advertising a litre of regular for 241.9 cents on Friday, the second consecutive day that the region has set an all-time record.
Edmonton
-
'We know it’s lonely': Manitou Asinîy Stone to be returned to Indigenous stewardship
A meteorite with special significance is being returned to Indigenous people after more than 100 years.
-
Pedestrian killed on Fort Road Thursday
Edmonton Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on Fort Road Thursday night.
-
Edmonton police officer fired for sexually assaulting colleague during off-duty trip
An Edmonton Police Service constable with more than seven years of service has been fired after a disciplinary hearing found him to have sexually assaulted an officer during an off-duty ski trip.