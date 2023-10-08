'Reprehensible and disgusting': Doug Ford speaks out against rallies celebrating Israel attacks
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is speaking out against a series of events being held that celebrate attacks against Israel that have left more than 600 people dead and thousands more injured.
In a post on social media Sunday, the premier called these events “hate rallies” that celebrate “the kidnapping and slaughtering of innocent Israeli people by terrorists.”
“They have no place in Ontario,” he said, adding that these rallies are “reprehensible and disgusting”.
“Now more than ever we stand with Israel and affirm its fight to defend itself and its people.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Early Saturday morning Hamas militants fired rockets and infiltrated towns along the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds dead and even more wounded. Soldiers and civilians have been captured and taken to Gaza as hostages, including children and the elderly.
Since then both sides have exchanged gunfire and fired rockets at various strongholds, resulting in further death and injury.
On Sunday, the Israeli government formally declared war against Hamas, saying they have approved “significant military steps” in retaliation.
About 2,000 people have been wounded on each side.
Canadian and Ontario politicians took to social media on Saturday shortly after the first attack to condemn the violence.
Ford called it a terrorist attack and offered his government’s support to Israel. Opposition leaders joined his condemnation and called for a swift de-escalation of the violence.
It’s not clear what specific events the premier was condemning when he posted to social media on Sunday afternoon; however there is evidence of celebratory events taking place in Toronto.
A group called “Toronto4Palestine” participated in a banner drop at the Roncesvalles Pedestrian Bridge along the Gardiner Expressway.
Video on the group’s Instagram story shows dozens of people standing along the bridge waving flags, asking drivers to “honk their horns for Palestine.” A post on the group’s Instagram page asked people to bring their flags and said “Let’s celebrate.”
Another event appeared to occur at a café in Mississauga, where a large group of people gathered and continued to wave flags, dance to music and eat cake.
A rally is also being planned for Thanksgiving Monday at Nathan Phillip’s Square by the Palestinian Youth Movement.
Meanwhile, the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto has said it will host a solidarity rally at Mel Lastman Square on Monday night in support of the people of Israel. As it is still a Jewish holiday, the UJA has released few details.
In response to inquiries on Facebook, the organization said it is working with Toronto police to ensure safety during the rally.
Toronto police confirmed Sunday morning there may be additional patrols around places of Jewish worship and that officers may be in the area more frequently. However they are not aware of any threats to Jewish communities in Toronto.
The Associated Press is reporting that both Israeli and Palestinian supporters have organized rallies in multiple American cities since the violence broke out.
Tensions have been mounting between Israel and the Palestinians over the last few years, with settlement construction in occupied areas of the West Bank ramping up in the last 12 months, leading to violence and the displacement of Palestinians.
Four wars have been fought in the region since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since then.
With files from the Associated Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Canadian Embassy in Israel closed for Thanksgiving as citizens reach out for support amid war
Some Canadians say they are stuck in Israel in the midst of deadly fighting as airlines cancel their flights out and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proves difficult.
Israel declares war and approves 'significant' steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, portending greater fighting ahead as the toll from the conflict passed 900 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel -- a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades -- and more than 370 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.
Amid attack on Israel, police across Canada monitoring religious centres, say 'no threat at this time'
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
How a lonely mountain lion led to the creation of the world’s largest wildlife overpass
It sounds like the plot of a Disney movie: a mountain lion prevented from finding a mate because he’s trapped by L.A. freeways becomes famous and inspires the construction of the world’s largest wildlife overpass. But it really happened.
Montreal
-
'It was like Niagara Falls': Montreal condo residents sue city after building floods several times
A group of condo residents in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough is suing the city after their building flooded several times. They say experts have proven the building is up to code—the problem is on the outside.
-
Over a dozen minor injuries after footbridge collapses northeast of Quebec City
Over a dozen people suffered minor injuries and some were taken to hospital after a footbridge collapsed at an event to celebrate a mountain bike World Cup event northeast of Quebec City on Saturday.
-
Worst road in Quebec? Locals plant flowers in giant potholes
Fed up with seeing accidents and flat tires, last week, she and a few neighbours placed flower pots and orange cones in some of the biggest potholes on Route 342 in Pointe-Fortune, which may be the worst road in Quebec.
London
-
Goderich boardwalk to be renamed in honour of former mayor
Goderich’s famed boardwalk will be renamed the John C. Grace Boardwalk this spring in honour of the former mayor who died tragically in a boating accident.
-
'For the safety of my family': MLHU vaccine clinic full on opening weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit opened a clinic at Western Fair District Friday, and the first two days were full. In fact, the appointments are booked through next week.
-
South Bruce Peninsula replaces 'disgraced' mayor
Jay Kirkland is the new mayor for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.
Kitchener
-
Brantford Bulldogs host home opener in newly-renovated Civic Centre
The Brantford Bulldogs played their first home opener Saturday evening at the city’s newly-renovated Civic Centre.
-
Kitchener storage facility fire under investigation
Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire at a storage facility in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
Kitchener's Dogtoberfest: A Pawsome Oktoberfest Experience
Downtown Kitchener hosted its second annual Dogtoberfest on Saturday, organized by Dog Friendly K-W.
Northern Ontario
-
Four sent to hospital following Saturday night crash in Greater Sudbury
Skead Road in Greater Sudbury has reopened following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night that sent four to hospital.
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor condemns Hamas attack in Israel; pro-Palestine rally held downtown
Mark Sutcliffe posted to social media to say he's spoken with leaders on Ottawa's Jewish community to offer support and express his "shock and condemnation" of the attack. Meanwhile, pro-Palestine demonstrators marched downtown.
-
First-time home buyers line up for new development in Barrhaven
Dozens of people lined up on Saturday outside a Minto sales office, hoping to get onto the property ladder with a new development in Barrhaven.
-
Two dead, driver arrested following crash in Buckingham, Que.
Gatineau police say two people are dead after a crash early morning in the Buckingham sector.
Windsor
-
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': Industry Minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
-
Cloudy, rainy conditions likely to wrap up weekend
Sunday, expect cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a high of 13C.
-
'Friendsgiving' dinner planned by 2SLGBTQIA+ community
Some members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community won’t be having a traditional family Thanksgiving, but there’s another option to celebrate the holiday.
Barrie
-
Knife wielding impaired driver charged
A 33-year-old has been charged after a knife-wielding incident in Alliston on Saturday.
-
Barrie could reach 50 millimetres of rain as warnings persist
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of Simcoe County on Sunday.
-
Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association charity run returns to Barrie
Dozens of people braved the rain and took part in a run supporting the RVH foundation on Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old man in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
P.E.I. RCMP investigate impersonation of a peace officer
RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating after a report of a man impersonating an RCMP officer who asked a woman to get into his vehicle on Saturday.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Calgary
-
Members of Calgary Jewish community say attacks in Israel hit close to home
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathering at the Beth Tzedec synagogue Saturday had their hearts and heads in Israel, as images of the attacks in the southern part of the country by Hamas were shared across the media.
-
Cavalry FC seize the shield, celebrate regular season title with 3-0 win over Pacific
Cavalry FC tied a bow on a dream season Saturday, blanking Pacific FC 3-0 in a game played before close to 5,000 roaring fans at ATCO Field.
-
New Calgary opera company looks to produce works by living composers and Canadian artists
Calgary has a new opera company with an unorthodox approach to one of the oldest -- and most Eurocentric -- art forms.
Winnipeg
-
'A good confidence booster': Youth empowerment event shows First Nations kids the joy of cooking
A group of First Nations youth had the opportunity to explore their cultural art, crafts, and cuisine with a true master in the kitchen this weekend.
-
Boo at the Zoo returns
Halloween is just a few weeks away, and the Assiniboine Park Zoo is getting into the spooky spirit once again with Boo at the Zoo.
-
Israel declares war and approves 'significant' steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, portending greater fighting ahead as the toll from the conflict passed 900 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
Vancouver
-
Warm start to Thanksgiving long weekend broke 14 temperature records in B.C.
Fourteen communities around B.C. saw their hottest Oct. 7 on record Saturday, including one where the previous record had stood for more than 100 years.
-
Canadian universities bet on international students, but global shifts present risks
The struggles of the University of British Columbia's Vantage College reflect the unpredictable nature of the lucrative international education sector, as Canadian universities find themselves beholden to geopolitical and economic shifts.
-
Officials respond to Tri-Cities parents' concerns about youth violence
A group of parents in the Tri-Cities has taken matters into their own hands after their children were randomly attacked by other youths.
Edmonton
-
2 teens die in single-vehicle collision west of Hinton
Two 14-year-old boys are dead after a Friday collision at Brule Road, west of Hinton.
-
Israel declares war and approves 'significant' steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, portending greater fighting ahead as the toll from the conflict passed 900 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
-
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.