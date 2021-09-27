TORONTO -- Toronto police are warning people about an ongoing "remote desktop takeover" scam that is leading to hackers being able to access your personal information and steal money.

Police said they have been contacted by victims who were tricked into allowing scammers access to their computers remotely.

It appears the scammers are contacting people telling them about a bank security issue, software fix, investment opportunity, or asset recovery.

The victim is encouraged by the scammers to download a free app called Anydesk, which allows the scammer to remotely access your computer.

The victim is then asked to log into their bank or investment account. The scammer then uses this opportunity to withdraw assets from your account, police say.

Police said since people often have their login information stored inside their web browser, the scammers are able to see it when certain websites are loaded.

This allows the scammer unfettered access to the victim's online information, police say.

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of the existence of this scam and urge people to take precautions to protect their assets and sensitive materials stored on their computers.

Victims are encouraged to file a report with their local police department, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100.