TORONTO -- Regular subway service has resumed on the TTC’s Line 2 Sunday morning following an injury on the tracks at Spadina Station.

Subway service between Ossington and St. George stations was shut down at around 8:30 a.m.

At the time, the transit agency said the service suspension was due to a power outage, but then later confirmed they were responding to an injury on the subway tracks.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Ossington and St George while we respond to an injury on the tracks. Shuttle buses are running. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 16, 2020

At 10:30 a.m., the transit agency said the delay had cleared.

Shuttle buses were operating in the affected area.