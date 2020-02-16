Regular subway service has resumed on Line 2, the TTC says
CTV News Toronto Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 9:15AM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:32AM EST
TORONTO -- Regular subway service has resumed on the TTC’s Line 2 Sunday morning following an injury on the tracks at Spadina Station.
Subway service between Ossington and St. George stations was shut down at around 8:30 a.m.
At the time, the transit agency said the service suspension was due to a power outage, but then later confirmed they were responding to an injury on the subway tracks.
At 10:30 a.m., the transit agency said the delay had cleared.
Shuttle buses were operating in the affected area.