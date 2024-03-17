Recall issued for braised beef rib pot pie in Ontario

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.

The Pie Commission branded pie has been distributed throughout Ontario, and potentially other provinces and territories, the CFIA said.

Officials say the product is being recalled “because it contains anchovy which is not declared on the label.”

Individuals who are allergic or sensitive to fish should not consume the pot pie. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where it was purchased.

The company Sabatini U. Gourmet Foods Ltd. triggered the recall and there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of the product.

A food safety investigation is being conducted by the CFIA, which may lead to further recalls.