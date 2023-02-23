Reactions pour in over Toronto officer promoted decades after killings, beating of Black men
The controversial history of a Toronto police officer in the 1990s is still relevant today and should have been considered during a decision to promote him to lead the Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) professional standards unit, critics say.
Instead, records show there was no mention in filings about the promotion to the TPS Board of how now-Supt. Rick Shank was cleared of wrongdoing in killing two young Black men and was accused in court of beating a third, decades ago.
“It stinks to high hell. It’s extremely disappointing and it erodes the public trust,” said Nigel Barriffe, the president of the Urban Alliance on Race Relations. “This is a call on the Toronto Police Services Board to reverse the decision.”
Walied Khogali Ali of the Regent Park Neighbourhood Association said at an unrelated press conference that he was concerned Shank’s assignment didn’t reflect the sensitivity to systemic racism in the police force that former Chief James Ramer showed in an apology last year.
“I believe apologies are meaningless unless there is action behind that apology. We’re looking for the leadership of the Toronto Police Service to demonstrate through action what they meant by that apology,” Ali said.
“I think the Toronto Police Service needs to re-examine how they want to build a relationship with the community.”
The professional standards unit for Toronto police is responsible for internal investigations, liaising with police watchdogs including the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), and strengthening public confidence in the police.
The SIU cleared then-Const. Rick Shank when he shot and killed 20-year-old Ian Coley in 1993. The agency charged him with manslaughter for killing Hugh Dawson in 1997 — a charge that first resulted in a hung jury and then an acquittal.
The SIU didn’t prosecute Shank for the alleged beating of 29-year-old Paul Reece in 1993, saying the impact on the young man didn’t rise to its level of “serious injuries.” Shank faced no internal discipline proceedings in that incident, though a lawsuit by Reece reportedly ended in a settlement and the charges against Reece were thrown out of court.
There is no mention of that history in a letter to the TPS Board in 2021, when former Chief James Ramer said simply of a group of officers, including Shank, “A check of internal sources, including Professional Standards, Diversity and Inclusion, Legal Services and Labour Relations, reveals no historic or current information on file indicating that the officers should not be recommended for a promotion.”
The letter says the hiring panel included soon-to-be Chief Myron Demkiw, who has faced his own controversy about his involvement in a Toronto bathhouse raid in 2000.
Each city councillor who sits on the TPS Board referred CTV News Toronto to the board chair.
The board chair said in a statement that any promotion involving Shank is mandated to have met the requirements as set out in its procedures.
“It recognizes that service members may, from time to time, be involved in incidents which merit scrutiny, concern, complaints or charges (whether disciplinary or criminal), and ensures that the process is structured so that these affect promotional opportunities in appropriate cases, while also allowing for the fact that in some circumstances the outcome — such as acquittal, allegations concluded to be unfounded, no laying of charges — is such that a promotion can proceed. The procedure also ensures that the totality of a service member’s work is considered when determining opportunities for promotion,” the statement on behalf of its interim chair, Lisa Kostakis, said.
TPS has said that the incidents in the 1990s do not reflect who Shank is as a person and a police officer, and have pointed to what they call 30 years of exemplary service.
Former TPS Board Member Alok Mukherjee said the board and the chief must go beyond considering the simple procedure, and must critically examine how their decisions will be seen by the community at large.
“What does it say about the Chief’s sensitivity to the issue of community trust in the internal investigation process with someone like this being the head?” he asked.
He said regardless of the information which was in the package, the board must also do its own research.
“The boards need to do more due diligence. They really need to dig much deeper into the history of someone they are considering for higher office,” he said.
Louis March of the Zero Gun Violence Movement said the appointment left him “scratching his head” because of the previous commitments to building healthy relationships with the Black community.
“If he’s going to be head of the standards, his standards is not similar to what the city wants,” March said.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto digging out after winter storm dumps 17 cm of snow
-
-
-
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | School, bus cancellations in effect Thursday as Ontario gets hit with snowstorm
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defence Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
One extreme to another: Canada's temperature flip-flops this weekend
Frigid air over Canada prompts extreme cold warnings for most provinces experiencing a frigid spell that’s expected to lift over the weekend.
Black business owners on the rise in Canada, but barriers still exist: StatCan report
The number of Black business owners in Canada has increased since 2005 but income inequalities are still persisting, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Montreal
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Quebec government to table its next budget on March 21
The Quebec government will table its next budget on Tuesday, March 21, in the national assembly.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Blowing snow advisory ends in Montreal
Conditions have improved, but the snow is still falling in Montreal. The area could receive up to 5 centimetres of snow through the morning and afternoon, with temperatures hovering around the -11 C mark (-21 C with the wind chill).
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm
The cleanup is underway after a wintery mix of weather moved through the region on Wednesday evening and overnight. One of the hardest hit areas was St. Thomas, where thousands of Hydro One customers are without power.
-
London fire crews battle attic fire
No injuries are reported after a 'substantial fire,' according to London Fire Department. Crews were called to the working fire in the 400 block of Waterloo Street near Dufferin Avenue on Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
Kitchener
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Video of rats at Kitchener encampment sparks concern
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
-
Police investigating after shots fired in Cambridge
There was a heavy police presence in Cambridge Wednesday night following reports of shots fired.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to Mexico
A Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Ottawa blanketed in snow overnight, more on the way
Ottawa residents are waking up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning, with authorities warning of slow going on the roads.
Windsor
-
All buses cancelled, freezing drizzle advisory in effect
With a freezing drizzle advisory in effect, all board provided transportation in the city of Windsor as well as in Essex County is cancelled for the day.
-
Emergency centre open in Essex after ice storm power outages
The Town of Essex has opened an emergency centre after an ice storm swept through the region causing long-lasting power outages.
-
Late night fire in east Windsor
An investigator has been called in after a residential fire in east Windsor. Crews were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Darfield Road near Spitfire Way around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Freezing drizzle possible across the region
Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Innisfil and Dufferin regions.
-
Fatal crash in Huntsville closes Highway 11
The single-vehicle collision happened Wednesday evening shortly after 9 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
N.B., P.E.I. near agreements with Ottawa for 10-year bilateral health-care deal
The governments of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are close to reaching one-on-one bilateral health-care deals with Ottawa for the next 10 years.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warning will persist in Calgary through Friday morning
Calgary's two-day deep freeze is here/
-
Heavy snowfall causes accessibility concerns for Calgarians with mobility issues
With as much as 40 centimetres of snow over the past 48 hours and more on the way, people with mobility issues are facing significant challenges getting around Calgary.
-
Tsuut'ina Nation police interview witnesses as 'Dances with Wolves' star's sex assault case heads to trial
The police force of a southern Alberta First Nation community is continuing to investigate local allegations against Nathan Chasing Horse, the Dances with Wolves actor facing sex assault and sex trafficking charges.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Vancouver
-
Poaching, profiting, forced moves: Realities of 'inequitable' healthcare in Northern B.C.
There are various numbers and statistics to quantify how short-staffed the health-care system is in Northern, B.C. but it’s the toll on British Columbians that shows just how dire the situation is.
-
'Remarkable growth' in B.C. Indigenous language learning opportunities, report finds
There has been 'remarkable growth' in the number of Indigenous people in B.C. who are learning their languages, according to a new report.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGO
As more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.
Edmonton
-
Singers Molly Johnson, k.d. lang among laureates of GG Performing Arts Awards
Learning she'd been awarded Canada's highest honour in the performing arts elicited two extreme emotions from jazz singer and philanthropist Molly Johnson. On one hand, she says she was 'gobsmacked' and 'shocked' to be among those getting a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another day of extreme cold
It's another day under the extreme cold warning in Edmonton and right across Alberta.
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.