RCMP arrest man in Ontario for allegedly making violent threats against Trudeau

RCMP officers in the Greater Toronto Area have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a video posted online

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP said the man allegedly made "violent threats” toward Trudeau, the police and any security personnel “who might attempt to interfere with his plans.”

RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in the GTA became aware of the alleged threats and opened an investigation, which resulted in the man being identified and taken into custody.

RCMP identified the suspect as 33-year-old Dawid Zalewski of no fixed address. He has been charged with two counts of uttering threats.

The Mounties said they take all threats to the public seriously.

“We are aware of the heightened security environment for public officials and the danger this presents for all Canadians. Our number one priority has been, and will always be, the safety and security of Canadians,” RCMP said.

The Mounties noted that York Regional Police helped swiftly locate and apprehend the suspect.

The arrest follows the arrest of three other people also accused of threatening the prime minister on social media.