

Charles Odum, The Associated Press





ATLANTA -- Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 33 points, Fred VanVleet added a career-best 30 and the Toronto Raptors rallied after trailing by 17 points in the first half to beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-101 on Thursday night.

The Raptors were short-handed after trading four players in two deals before the trade deadline. They used only nine players and relied heavily on Siakam, who also had 13 rebounds, and VanVleet with All-Star Kawhi Leonard resting.

Rookie Trae Young and Taurean Price each had 19 points for Atlanta.

Toronto, which began the night two games behind Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee, acquired centre Marc Gasol from Memphis before Thursday's trade deadline for Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles and Deion Wright.

The Raptors also traded centre Greg Monroe to the Nets for cash considerations.

Atlanta led 66-49 in the second quarter before the Raptors used an 11-0 run to launch their comeback. Danny Green sank three free throws to cap the run.

Toronto kept the momentum in the third quarter and led 88-85 entering the final period. The Raptors opened the fourth quarter with a 13-3 run to extend the lead in their third straight win.

Kyle Lowry had 13 points while making only 3 of 13 shots from the field. He had 13 assists.

The Hawks are expected to release two players acquired in separate deals, Shelvin Mack and Jabari Bird. The Hawks traded Tyler Dorsey to Memphis for Mack and acquired Bird and cash from the Celtics. Bird hasn't played this season after being charged with beating up his girlfriend.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Leonard was held out with a sore left knee. ... Siakam scored 17 points in the second quarter. ... Siakam had 30 points at Milwaukee on Jan. 5. VanVleet's previous high was 25 points.

Hawks: John Collins had 12 points and 12 rebounds. ... With his sixth point, Vince Carter tied Jerry West for 21st on the NBA's career scoring list (25,192). Carter finished with nine points. ... The Hawks were forced to waive G Daniel Hamilton, who had averaged 3.0 points in 19 games, to accommodate the trades. ... Atlanta's modest two-game winning streak ended.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Knicks on Saturday night.

Hawks: Host Hornets on Saturday night.