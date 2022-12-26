Raptors' Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the week
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career.
Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week.
The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21.
Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 50 points and the seventh visiting team player to reach the 50-point mark at the current Madison Square Garden.
He closed the week with a 26-point effort in Toronto's 118-107 win over Cleveland last Friday.
Siakam is averaging career highs of 26.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 23 games this season. He is one of just three players in the NBA currently leading their team in points, rebounds and assists per game, along with Dallas' Luka Doncic and Denver's Nikola Jokic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2022.
