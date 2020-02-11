TORONTO -- Fresh off winning their 15th game in a row, the Toronto Raptors are flying to play the Brooklyn Nets in style thanks to Serge Ibaka.

In a video posted to Instagram by shooting guard Terence Davis on Tuesday, Ibaka stands up mid-flight and makes an announcement.

“Guys, we’re going to New York, right?” the Raptors center says addressing his teammates.

“You guys know it’s very cold in New York, so I got something for you guys. We got scarves, K-Lo,” Ibaka says before passing one of several scarves to point guard Kyle Lowry.

Ibaka continues to pass out the scarves to teammates Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Dewan Hernandez and any other Raptor within arm’s reach.

The scarves themselves are massive. Produced by Canadian company Nobis, the scarves run 202 centimetres in length and 80 centimetres across—an oversized-style that Ibaka himself clearly endorses.

On Wednesday of last week, the six-foot-nine baller looked almost miniature as he walked into Scotiabank Arena sporting a scarf that has since taken on a life of his own.

... “I’ve been in the scarf game 10 years now.” pic.twitter.com/hboWNFfAbt — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 5, 2020

Who wore it best?

There is some dispute as to who started the scarf trend within the Raptors organization, with OG Anunoby claiming he is the originator.

In an episode of “Avec Classe”, a new video series produced by Uninterrupted and Holt Renfrew, the small forward claims Ibaka actually stole his style years ago.

“I like my scarves a lot, and you copied that,” Anunoby says to a jokingly incensed Ibaka.

“I think I’m done here,” Ibaka said, before slamming his cue cards on the table.

The disagreement appears to be all in good fun though as Anunoby and the rest of the Raptors squad can be seen smiling and wearing the gifts from Ibaka on board the plane.

The Raptors play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday as they look to extend their win streak to 16-games straight.