TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have secured general manager Bobby Webster for several more years.

The Raptors re-signed Webster, one of the architects of the 2019 NBA championship team, to a multi-year deal on Thursday. No terms of the agreement were released.

"I think everyone knows what Bobby brings to our organization: intelligence, poise and creativity," team president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. "I'm very pleased that our team will continue to benefit from his many skills for seasons to come."

The 36-year-old Hawaiian was named Raptors GM in 2017.

Webster has also been assistant GM and vice-president of basketball management and strategy, and has been part of a leadership team whose squads have captured six Atlantic Division titles.

"It's great to be able to continue the work of building the next Raptor championship team, a goal which is part of our organizational DNA," Webster said.

Webster worked in the NBA's league office in New York for seven seasons before joining the Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.