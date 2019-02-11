

The Canadian Press





Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is expected to miss at least three weeks with a partial ligament injury to his left thumb.

VanVleet will wear a splint for three weeks, the team said in a statement on Monday before its home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Raptors say the team will update his condition after the splint is removed.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of Saturday's win in New York against the Knicks.

VanVleet has been the backup point guard to Kyle Lowry.

Jeremy Lin was in the process of finalizing a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks to sign with the Raptors on Monday, giving the Raptors depth at the guard position.