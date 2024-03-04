TORONTO
Toronto

    • Raptors have no update on injured starters Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) reacts after injuring his hand during first half NBA basketball action against the Golden State Warriors in Toronto on Friday, March 1, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Arlyn McAdorey) Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) reacts after injuring his hand during first half NBA basketball action against the Golden State Warriors in Toronto on Friday, March 1, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Arlyn McAdorey)
    The Toronto Raptors have no update on injured starters Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.

    Barnes broke his hand in Friday's 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

    Poeltl dislocated the pinky finger on his left hand as Toronto beat the 111-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

    Barnes played in his first All-Star Game and has averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season.

    Poeltl has started in all 50 games he's played in this season, missing 11 games with a sprained left ankle.

    He is averaging 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 26.4 minutes per game in 2023-24.

    Poeltl's 65.6 field goal percentage is second best in the NBA.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

