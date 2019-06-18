Raptors’ championship win leads to record-breaking merchandise sales at NBA store
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, centre, holds Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors basketball action in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Raptors have won their first NBA title in franchise history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:19PM EDT
After the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship, fans rushed to purchase their memorabilia, leading to record-breaking merchandise sales.
The NBAStore.com set a new championship day sales record on Friday, breaking the previous record set in 2016.
The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last Thursday. The following day, fans rushed to purchase something to mark the historic occasion, whether it be a champion-themed hat, T-shirt or sweatshirt.
In comparison with 2016, the store saw an 80 per cent increase in sales from their combined U.S. and Canadian websites.
Sales were also double last year’s championship day sales.