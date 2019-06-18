

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





After the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship, fans rushed to purchase their memorabilia, leading to record-breaking merchandise sales.

The NBAStore.com set a new championship day sales record on Friday, breaking the previous record set in 2016.

The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last Thursday. The following day, fans rushed to purchase something to mark the historic occasion, whether it be a champion-themed hat, T-shirt or sweatshirt.

In comparison with 2016, the store saw an 80 per cent increase in sales from their combined U.S. and Canadian websites.

Sales were also double last year’s championship day sales.