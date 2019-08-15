

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Art projects involving the Toronto Raptors and acclaimed music video creator and filmmaker Director X will be in the city's 14th annual Nuit Blanche.

Organizers have announced a total of 90 contemporary art projects for the all-night event on Toronto's streets on Oct. 5.

Bryan Espiritu and Esmaa Mohamoud are creating the sculpture "Peace to the Past, Reach for the Future" in partnership with the Raptors.

A Nuit Blanche statement says Espiritu and Mohamoud "reflect on the team's past and imagine its future while connecting to the diverse communities" that shape both artists and athletes.

Meanwhile, Director X created the multimedia installation "Life of the Earth" in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre.

The project involves a large-scale projection showing the Earth, as if seen from space, changing from the past to present time and the future.