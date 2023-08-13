Rally held against Greenbelt development in Durham Region days after scathing report
Hundreds of demonstrators called on the Doug Ford government Sunday afternoon to halt the development of the Greenbelt in Durham Region.
‘Stop Sprawl Durham’ protesters gathered outside Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s office in Pickering, Ont., rallying to save Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve, which makes up nearly 60 per cent of Greenbelt land set to be removed.
“This is a non-partisan issue in Pickering,” Abdullah Mir with Stop Sprawl Durham told CTV News Toronto. “We don’t want development on the Greenbelt land largely because we don’t need development on the Greenbelt land.”
One resident who lives nearby the preserve, Lloyd Thomas, expressed concerns, as there’s “no transit” or infrastructure in the area.
“It’s going to destroy all the environment that is out there,” Thomas told CTV News Toronto.
CTV News Toronto reached out to Bethlenfalvy for comment, and a spokesperson for the Premier's Office responded, saying the City of Pickering has "advocated for removing these lands" for the last 20 years."
"In fact, in 2019, the former mayor said the previous government’s decision to include these lands in the Greenbelt was ‘discriminatory’ and done so with ‘no evidence, no notice, and no opportunity to consult," the statement reads.
"These changes will support the construction of at least 50,000 new homes while growing the Greenbelt by more than 2,400 acres. Critically, this initiative establishes conditions to ensure that billions of dollars worth of community benefits, such as new roads, parks, transit, water, and health care infrastructure, as well as significant affordable and non-profit housing, are fully funded by the landowners and homebuilders—not Ontario or municipal taxpayers.”
Stop Sprawl Durham protesters in Pickering, Ont. on Aug. 13, 2023. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
This demonstration comes days after auditor general Bonnie Lysyk released a scathing report suggesting the Ontario government “favoured certain developers.” The report also revealed the process lacked transparency, and failed to consider agricultural, environmental and financial impacts.
The report found 92 per cent of the 7,400 acres removed from the Greenbelt could be tied to three developers with direct access Ontario’s housing ministry. Of the 15 sites removed from the Greenbelt, 14 were proposed directly by Housing Minister Steve Clark’s chief of staff.
Premier Ford told reporters Friday “no one had preferential treatment,” reiterating talking points centred on the province’s housing crisis as the reason for the Greenbelt’s development.
“We’re changing it to build homes for people that need it.”
Ontario’s integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the housing minister’s chief of staff, Ryan Amato.
However, the integrity commissioner is currently investigating whether Ontario’s housing minister tipped off developers ahead of the government’s announcement of its plans to allow development in the Greenbelt and Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve.
Housing Minister Steve Clark has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and says he will cooperate with the investigation.
- With files from CTV News Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq and Mike Walker
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
Tourists are urged to avoid Maui as hotels prepare to take in evacuees and first responders
Hawaii officials urged tourists to avoid travelling to Maui as many hotels prepared to house evacuees and first responders on the island that faces a long recovery from the wildfire that demolished a historic town and killed more than 90 people.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
6 dessert cup brands recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
Multiple brands of a dessert cup are being recalled in Canada and the United States over a possible bacteria contamination.
English-speaking Canadians split on changing 'O Canada' lyrics to 'Our home on native land': survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. has revealed that English-speaking Canadians are divided over further “O Canada” revisions.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride Parade draws record crowd after abrupt cancellation of 2022 event
There was a festive mood across downtown Montreal on Sunday as the city's Pride parade drew a record number of participants one year after the 2022 event was abruptly cancelled.
-
Teenage boy, 16, killed in crash on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old was killed after crashing during the night on Île-Bizard in Montréal.
-
Montreal urban fish farmers say their Arctic char cuts greenhouse gases and waste
The Opercule urban fish ram is the creation of David Dupaul-Chicoine and Nicolas Paquin, who met each other when they were studying aquaculture in college on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. What began as an experiment raising fish in Dupaul-Chicoine's garage has turned into a commercial operation that they expect will soon produce between 25 and 30 tonnes of Arctic char per year.
London
-
Fake gun found in 'ready location' during Sarnia traffic stop
A Sarnia police officer encountered a potentially dangerous situation during a traffic stop on Sunday.
-
Megabus will no longer stop in downtown Chatham
After barley four months, Megabus is canceling its service at the downtown Chatham stop due to a lack of ridership, effective Wednesday.
-
Chase and Sydney Brown earn praise in NFL pre-season debuts
Chase and Sydney Brown had their first chance to make an impression as they began their NFL careers this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes away
Ward 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
Most-read stories of the week: New Omicron variant, fire concerns, heritage site worries
A new Omicron variant in Waterloo region, concerns about fires in a Kitchener neighbourhood, and Cambridge rallying around a boy with leukemia round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
‘Times are tough right now’: Waterloo region residents hunting bargains as cost of living rises
As the cost of living rates continue to rise, people are becoming more committed to track down the best bargains.
Northern Ontario
-
Canoer missing on northern Ont. lake after boat capsizes
Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian military personnel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are searching for a missing canoer after their canoe capsized Friday evening.
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
-
Victims in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide identified
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the O-Train return-to-service on Monday
O-Train service is set to resume on the full 12.5 km light-rail transit system on Monday, 28 days after the service was shut down after a bearing issue was discovered on one train.
-
A look inside the most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa.
-
Red flags fly at three Ottawa beaches all weekend following heavy rain
The red flags are flying at three Ottawa beaches on Sunday due to high levels of e-coli bacteria, including at Mooney's Bay Beach for the eighth time this month.
Windsor
-
VIDEO: Windsor Pride Parade returns for its 31st year
Thousands of people lined up in Windsor to watch 70 community partners march, drive and dance along Ottawa Street for the city's 31st annual Pride Parade.
-
Megabus will no longer stop in downtown Chatham
After barley four months, Megabus is canceling its service at the downtown Chatham stop due to a lack of ridership, effective Wednesday.
-
Windsor’s new rainbow crosswalk honours First Nations people
The crosswalk was painted Saturday by members of the Unifor Local 444 LGBTQ Committee and skilled trades workers.
Barrie
-
Severe weather postpones performances at Boots and Hearts Music Festival
A severe weather system that moved through parts of central Ontario brought performances to a standstill on Saturday on day three of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival.
-
One person hospitalized after rollover near Wasaga Beach
One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover northeast of Wasaga Beach
-
Arrest made in armed bank robbery in Orillia
A Quebec man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Orillia.
Atlantic
-
Upper Tantallon subdivision celebrates front line workers more than two months after wildfire
The Westwood Subdivision’s Westwood Hills Association organized a community appreciation event for first responders at Westwood Greenspace in Hammonds Plains.
-
N.B. RCMP identify body as one of the two men missing from fishing trip
Neguac RCMP have identified a body found Saturday as one of the missing men who never returned from a fishing trip in Brantville, N.B.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayor
The Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.
Calgary
-
Peacekeepers Day celebrates 75 years of United Nations peacekeeping
Peacekeepers Day was celebrated at Peacekeepers Park in Garrison Green Sunday morning, with more than 100 people taking part in the ceremony.
-
Traffic disrupted in Bragg Creek area due to serious motor vehicle collision
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at the site of a serious motor vehicle crash on Highway 22.
-
North Glenmore Park in Calgary hosts dragon boat races
Dragon boats are taking over North Glenmore Park this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'Music is healing': No Stone Unturned concert honours MMIWG
North End residents gathered for an afternoon of music, food, celebration, and remembrance Saturday as a picnic/concert celebrated community and honoured the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).
-
Strike causing low liquor levels at Manitoba bars
The food and beverage industry is having to go the extra mile to secure liquor, but the cost to do it is running up a tab.
-
Police close McGillivray after fatal motorcycle crash
Winnipeg police have confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider after a crash on McGillivray Boulevard Friday night.
Vancouver
-
3 in hospital after helicopter crash near Enderby, B.C.
Several people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter crash in B.C.'s Shuswap region Saturday.
-
B.C. to see temperatures in the 30s as heat wave rolls in
A protracted heat wave expected to last most of the coming week got underway in B.C. Sunday as provincial officials warned residents to brace for the potential effects of the sustained stretch of sweltering temperatures.
-
A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres
With a heat warning in effect, several cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake east of Edmonton
One person is dead and another seriously injured following a plane crash into a lake on Friday night east of Edmonton.
-
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
-
'The saving grace for agriculture': Farmers look to irrigation amid climate woes
Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassing much of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba.