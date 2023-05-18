Raise a pint, save a tree: Ontario partners with brewery to reforest park

For a second year in a row, the Ontario government is collaborating with a local Hamilton, Ont. brewery to help reforest Balsam Lake.

The trees at this provincial park have been severely impacted by the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that has killed millions of ash trees in Ontario.

In 2022, the government partnered with Collective Arts Brewing and raised nearly $6,000 for the effort.

This year, the government hopes for another successful campaign that will help the park meet its goal of planting 1,000 new trees. These trees will be native species such as Sugar Maple, Paper Birch, White Cedar and Red Oak.

“Ontario is always looking at new, innovative ways to partner with local businesses to help protect the biodiversity of our provincial parks and conservation reserves,” said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, in a statement Thursday. “This partnership is a true made-in-Ontario story — a delicious craft beer by a renowned Ontario brewer, with locally sourced ingredients and original artwork by a local artist in support of one of the province’s beloved parks.”

Thirty cents from each can of “Trail Loop”—a limited-edition beer available for purchase at Collective Arts Brewing, The Beer Store and select grocery stores—will be donated to the Balsam Lake Provincial Park Reforestation Project.

This is on top of the 50 per cent of merchandise sales going towards the campaign.

“I look forward to raising a can of Trail Loop to toast our work to ensure the forest at Balsam Lake Provincial Park remains healthy and vibrant for years to come,” Piccini said.

The limited-edition beer is being described as a honey lager brewed with locally-sourced ingredients in a tribute to the trails. The artwork on the can was designed by Toronto-based artist Gosia Komorski.

“Gosia spent her childhood summers camping at Balsam Lake and many other fantastic Ontario Parks and now revisits years later with her daughter making this a notable project for all involved,” Head of Brand Creative, Collective Arts Brewing Steve St. Jean said in a statement.

Reforestation efforts include removing additional invasive species from the park, inoculating healthy Black Ash trees to protect them against the Emerald Ash Borer, and the planting of more native species to fill in the gaps.

Ontario manages 340 provincial parks and 295 conservation reserves.