The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Radiohead is playing its first Toronto concert tonight since the fatal Downsview Park stage collapse that killed their drum technician Scott Johnson six years ago.

The British band is scheduled to perform two shows in the city -- Thursday and Friday -- at the Scotiabank Arena.

It comes after Live Nation, engineer Domenic Cugliari and contractor Optex Staging were charged in 2013 with 13 offences under provincial health and safety laws.

After two trials, charges in the case were stayed when a judge ruled the justice system took too long for the case to be heard.

Radiohead's drummer Philip Selway appeared on "BBC Newsnight" on Wednesday saying he's frustrated with the lack of closure.

He says without any answers it's impossible to put measures in place that could prevent a similar accident from happening again.