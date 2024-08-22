Quebec man charged, another wanted after alleged stolen vehicle rammed into police car in Mississauga

A Quebec man has been arrested, and another suspect is being sought after allegedly attempting to ram a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser in Mississauga on Monday.

Peel police said they were called to the area of Godwick Drive and Atwood Lane, south of Derry Road, for a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle allegedly tried to ram a cruiser before the two occupants ran away.

Police said one occupant dumped a loaded 9mm Glock handgun and a large quantity of crack cocaine in a bag. Officers also found multiple sets of fake Ontario licence plates and a vehicle key-programmer in the vehicle.

A glock seized during a stolen vehicle investigation in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)

One occupant, identified as 27-year-old Woody Meky Francillon Saintelmy from Quebec, was arrested. Police said he was on two prior release orders.

He has been charged with more than a dozen offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of break-in instruments, tampering with vehicle identification numbers and two counts of failure to comply with the release order.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for the other occupant, who they identified as 27-year-old Christoffer Richard, also from Quebec. He is also on two prior release orders, a probation order and numerous weapon prohibition orders, police said.

He is wanted for 13 charges, including knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing an automobile master key, possession of a device to obtain computer service, possession of a firearm contrary to order and breaching probation order.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.