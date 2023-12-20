TORONTO
Toronto

    • Quebec man charged after allegedly trying to run over officers while fleeing Toronto area police

    A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

    A man from Quebec is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to run over police officers with his vehicle in Oshawa over the weekend while fleeing law enforcement.

    A release issued on Wednesday by Durham Region police said that the incident happened on Sunday at about 1:45 a.m. while officers conducted traffic stops on Simcoe Street.

    According to the release, a driver of a vehicle travelling south in the northbound lanes allegedly attempted to hit police tactical vehicles before exiting westbound onto Highway 407 “at a high rate of speed.”

    In a subsequent pursuit, the suspect vehicle made intentional contact with police vehicles “in a clear and deliberate attempt to evade law enforcement,” DRPS alleged.

    Continuing to flee, the driver of the vehicle then pulled into a gas station where, when approached by police, he allegedly attempted to “run over officers,” police said.

    Officers apprehended the motorist in York Region, on Highway 407, just west of Markham Road, where he was taken into custody.

    Quebec resident R-Kelly Parsons, 27, was charged with:

    • One count of Flight from Peace Officer – Pursuit, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance;
    • One count of Possession of Break and Enter Instruments;
    • One count of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance;
    • One count of Refusal to Provide Breath Sample;
    • One count of Failure to Comply with Probation;
    • One count of Failure to Comply with Probation, Operate a Conveyance While Prohibited;
    • Four counts of Assault with a Weapon; and
    • 11 counts of Possession of an automobile master key.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Durham Regional Police Service is asking anyone who may have relevant information on this incident to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 3961. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News