Quebec man charged after allegedly trying to run over officers while fleeing Toronto area police

A man from Quebec is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to run over police officers with his vehicle in Oshawa over the weekend while fleeing law enforcement.

A release issued on Wednesday by Durham Region police said that the incident happened on Sunday at about 1:45 a.m. while officers conducted traffic stops on Simcoe Street.

According to the release, a driver of a vehicle travelling south in the northbound lanes allegedly attempted to hit police tactical vehicles before exiting westbound onto Highway 407 “at a high rate of speed.”

In a subsequent pursuit, the suspect vehicle made intentional contact with police vehicles “in a clear and deliberate attempt to evade law enforcement,” DRPS alleged.

Continuing to flee, the driver of the vehicle then pulled into a gas station where, when approached by police, he allegedly attempted to “run over officers,” police said.

Officers apprehended the motorist in York Region, on Highway 407, just west of Markham Road, where he was taken into custody.

Quebec resident R-Kelly Parsons, 27, was charged with:

One count of Flight from Peace Officer – Pursuit, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance;

One count of Possession of Break and Enter Instruments;

One count of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance;

One count of Refusal to Provide Breath Sample;

One count of Failure to Comply with Probation;

One count of Failure to Comply with Probation, Operate a Conveyance While Prohibited;

Four counts of Assault with a Weapon; and

11 counts of Possession of an automobile master key.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Durham Regional Police Service is asking anyone who may have relevant information on this incident to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 3961.