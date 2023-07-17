Quebec man allegedly scammed 85-year-old victim in York Region out of $10K

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly defrauding an 85-year-old victim out $10,000, and York police are pleading that additional victims come forward.

Police said they started their investigation on Dec. 12, 2022, after the elderly victim reported losing money in a grandparent scam.

The suspect allegedly called the victim to ask for money to help a relative who was either in jail or legal trouble.

After the victim withdrew the money, police said a suspect posing as a courier went to their location to pick up the cash.

Police identified the suspect courier as Jake Boyko, of Brossard, Que., after a lengthy investigation.

Boyko is facing charges of fraud of over $5,000, extortion and possession of proceeds of crime.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call York Regional Police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 1-905-839-0303, ext. 6612, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.