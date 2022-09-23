Quebec driver facing charges after causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street

A 31-year-old man from Quebec is now facing a slew of charges after police tried to stop a driver wreaking havoc on a residential street in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say a concerned citizen flagged down a patrol officer in the area of Queen Street West and Chinguacousy Road about a white Jeep driving erratically nearby around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Police eventually located the vehicle at Chinguacousy and Drinkwater roads.

“They made several attempts to make sure that the vehicle would come to a stop. They (the Jeep) did try to evade police as you can see in the video,” Const. Heather Cannon said Friday.

In a video of the incident posted to Twitter, two officers are seen confronting the driver of the Jeep on the front lawn of a residence.

One officer appears to have his weapon drawn at the vehicle.

The Jeep then reverses, drives into and knocks down a tree on the driveway, and then reverses again into a traffic light post.

As the Jeep drives forward in an attempt to evade police it crashes head-on into an incoming vehicle on the street.

The Jeep is then seen reversing and correcting its course several more times before driving further down the street and coming to a stop.

At this time, another police cruiser is seen arriving at the scene while the Jeep continues to reverse yet again.

In another video posted to Twitter, several police cruisers are seen parked around the Jeep at the scene.

On Friday, police confirmed that the driver and two passengers inside the Jeep were arrested and charged.

Police say no injuries to pedestrians, police or involved occupants of the vehicle were reported.

“...It's absolutely stunning that nobody was injured. Nobody was injured here and we're dealing with, you know, police working with the public to, you know, bring this to a safe conclusion,” Cannon said.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah thanked officers on Twitter for their efforts in ending the situation safely.

Amazing work by our officers! This situation could have had serious consequences to the public and our @PeelPolice officers. The quick response by our members and the vigilance of one of our community members helped save lives yesterday! pic.twitter.com/KZag8Fkodl — Chief Nishan Duraiappah (@ChiefNish) September 23, 2022

Police said the driver struck a total of two trees, three civilian vehicles and several police cruisers in an attempt to flee the scene.

The driver, 31-year-old Yudhbir Randhawa, from St. Constant, Quebec, was taken to a local hospital for assessment and was held for a bail hearing on Friday.

Randhawa faces seven charges, including impaired operation while impaired- drugs, flight from peace officer and possession of a controlled substance- Heroin and Methamphetamines, among others.

Police say Randhawa has a criminal history, which includes “convictions for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and drug-related offences.”

The two passengers, 41-year-old Harpreet Saggu from Brampton and 23-year-old Jashanpreet Singh from Lasalle, Quebec, were also charged with drug-related offences.

Both Saggu and Singh were released on an undertaking and will attend court in November and December, respectively.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Road Safety Services at 905-453-2121 x 3702 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.