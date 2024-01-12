TORONTO
    QEW shut down near St. Catharines after collision involving fuel truck

    An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS) An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    The QEW has been shut down in both directions west of St. Catharines following a collision that involved a fuel truck.

    Ontario Provincial Police said two vehicles were involved and no serious injuries were reported.

    However there are reports that fuel is leaking from the truck. Images from the scene showed firefighters and other emergency workers on-site.

    The highway is fully closed between Tufford Access Road and Ontario Street because of the collision, OPP say.

    The closures are expected to last for several hours, OPP said.

    More to come…

