TORONTO -- A puppy that was held for weeks by Vaughan Animal Services (VAS) under suspicion that it was part pit bull has been released to its owners, something they say was only possible because of the mass support the family received.

In mid-October, Tommy Chang told CTV News Toronto that their then-12-week-old puppy named Dwaeji had run from their home through an open door and was picked up by VAS. When Chang received the call he was initially relieved to hear that Dwaeji was safe.

But that relief soon turned to anger when VAS refused to return the pup, insisting it has to conduct a DNA test before releasing the animal to determine if it was part pit bull.

“It’s been horrible,” Chang said at the time, adding that Dwaeji is an American Bully and is not aggressive. “My wife has been literally crying day and night. My sons are completely devastated.”

Chang retained a lawyer and provided VAS with documentation from two veterinarians, as well as the American Bully Kennel Club, stating that the dog is not a pit bull. The city pound, however, said it was not satisfied with the submissions and insisted that a DNA test was the only way to assess the dog's lineage.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, VAS said that it has concluded its investigation into Dwaeji's breeding.

"Based on the work of this investigation, it has been determined that King-Kong Blu (also known as Dwaeji) can be lawfully released and he has been reunited with his owners," officials said. "This is a very happy ending. VAS took the appropriate steps under this provincial legislation, and we are pleased with the outcome."

No further information was provided regarding what VAS found during the course of its investigation.

"It doesn't even feel real," Chang told CTV News Toronto. "We figured this was going to go the full stretch."

"It's been like a really bad emotional roller coaster ride. Very painful."

Chang said the family is overjoyed to have their canine companion back, but that he feels Dwaeji isn't quite himself.

"We're so excited to get him but we're also finding that he's lost his personality. He's changed a bit."

Dwaeji spent more than three weeks in VAS custody. Chang said that he was returned about 10 pounds lighter than before.

While Dwaeji's story has a happy ending, Chang said that he is not going to stop fighting for other owners in similar predicaments. He knows that he is luckier than others, whose pets were held for much longer or even rehomed after it was discovered that they were part pit bull.

"I think this is going to be a catalyst that's going to help change things," he said. "We can't stop because Dwaeji is out now."

The ownership of pit bulls is banned under Ontario's Dog Owners Liability Act. While a private members bill that would repeal the ban was introduced in November 2019, it has been in committee since.

Chang says that his situation was likely influenced by the influx of public support his family has received from animal rights groups, members of the community and politicians. He said that Premier Doug Ford has called him on a couple occasions urging the family to be patient.

"It went viral, literally globally, not just in Ontario," Chang said. "I want to acknowledge the support."