Protesters return to High Park after heated rally last week

Less than a week after tensions boiled over at a rally to protest vehicle restrictions at High Park, demonstrators are returning to the west-end park on Tuesday.

The group High Park Access For All has set up another demonstration at the park this morning to speak out against recent council-approved changes that limit cars from accessing certain parts of the 400-acre greenspace.

During a rally last Wednesday night, tense moments unfolded between protesters and counter-protesters. At one point, a City of Toronto employee was seen pushing his vehicle into a woman who was blocking a lane of traffic at the Bloor Street entrance.

In a video of the incident, the man is seen slowly driving his vehicle into a counter-protester, who was standing in the roadway holding a sign that read “ban cars” as she was pushed several feet.

The city previously said it is investigating the conduct of the employee.

Today’s rally is set to get underway at 11 a.m.

Council’s approval of the High Park Movement Strategy has been met with both praise and criticism from Toronto residents.

As part of the strategy, which came into effect on Saturday, The West Road and parts of Colborne Lodge Drive, south of Grenadier Café, will be car-free at all times, with the main vehicle entrance being moved to Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard. Motorists won't be able to enter the park at the Bloor Street West entrance.

Drivers will also only be allowed to drive through the park on weekdays, excluding holidays. They will, however, still be able to access High Park at all times for the Children's Garden, at Colborne Lodge Drive, and the Spring Road parking lot.

Protesters have said the changes could have a negative impact on vulnerable groups, including seniors, families with children, and individuals with limited mobility.

Those is support the changes indicate that restricting vehicle access to the park will make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.