Prominent Canadian conductor and artistic director killed in Hamilton, Ont. crash

Prominent Canadian conductor and artistic director Boris Brott has been killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont. on Tuesday.

"Boris was tragically killed earlier today when he was struck by a car in Hamilton," the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) said in a statement Tuesday night.

Police said they received a report of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on the Hamilton Mountain just after 10 a.m.

Twenty minutes later, police said a pedestrian was struck by the vehicle while in the area of Park Avenue South at Markland Street, just south of the downtown core.

The 78-year-old man, who has now been identified as Brott, was transported to hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police allege the driver fled the scene following the crash, but was arrested a short distance away.

Three officers and the driver were injured during the arrest and taken to hospital, police said.

"The entire OCM family is in a state of disbelief," the statement said. "Boris Brott was the beating heart of the Orchestre Classique de Montréal, a renowned leader in the world of classical music in North America and beyond, a mentor to countless young musicians, and a very dear friend to so many."

"His sudden passing thus leaves a deep void in our musical community, and a profound sadness in our personal lives."

According to the OCM, Brott leaves behind his wife, Ardyth, and three children Ben, Alexandra, and David.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate the incident.Shocked and saddened. The hit and run death reported in Hamilton today was Boris Brott. A terrible loss to the music world and the country.

I'm heartbroken at the tragic loss of visionary Canadian conductor, Boris Brott. From the National Academy Orchestra of Canada to Brott Music Festival and beyond, he shared his love of music with #HamOnt and the world.



