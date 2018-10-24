

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Private investigators looking into the mysterious circumstances behind the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman will provide an update on the case on Friday.

The billionaire philanthropist couple was found dead inside their North York-area mansion on Dec. 15, 2017.

They were found with belts around their necks that were attached to a railing on the deck of their swimming pool, located in the basement of the home.

Police have said both died of “ligature neck compression”

Investigators combed through the couple’s home for weeks following the discovery, but did not rule their deaths a double homicide until January 2018.

Up until that point, reports circulating in the media, attributed to an anonymous police source, said that investigators believed they were dealing with a murder-suicide.

The Sherman’s frustrated, grieving family disputed that claim.

They ultimately hired Tom Klatt and a team of private investigators to “provide a second lens and to ensure that no stone is left unturned,” their lawyer Brian Greenspan told The Canadian Press.

Greenspan and members of the investigation team are expected to provide the update on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Apotex pharmaceutical corporation headquarters, founded by Barry Sherman.

This will be the first time since the double homicide ruling that investigators will speak about the case.

Barry Sherman was named Canada’s 15th richest person by Canadian Business magazine prior to his death, with an assessed fortune of $4.77 billion.

His and his wife Honey were known for the generous philanthropy, donating millions of dollars to charities including the UJA and Mount Sinai Hospital.

